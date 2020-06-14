Michigan Reports 189 New COVID-19 Cases, 3 Deaths

The state of Michigan is reporting its lowest number of single-day coronavirus deaths since March.

On Sunday, Health officials reported three new death.

The previous low for single-day deaths was four on June 7.

The state’s death toll is now at 5,770.

Officials have also confirmed 189 more COVID-19 cases, bringing Michigan’s total confirmed to 59,990.

As of Friday, 44,964 Michigan residents are listed as recovered from the virus.

For more information on cases in the state, go to www.michigan.gov/coronavirus