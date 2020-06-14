Michigan Launches Online Portal For Absentee Ballots Applications

It just got easier for Michigan voters to request an absentee ballot.

All you need is a driver’s license, your social security number and a computer.

Through the new mvic.sos.state.mi.us website, you can fill out the application for absentee ballots from the comfort of your own home.

The website will then send your application to your local clerk.

The new function also removes the need for your application to mailed or scanned.

This new web portal comes after an announcement in May by Michigan Secretary of State Jocelyn Benson.

She said all of the state’s currently registered voters will receive absentee ballots by mail for the August and November elections.

To fill out the absentee ballot application yourself, go to mvic.sos.state.mi.us