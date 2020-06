Dispatchers say a traffic stop turned violent Sunday morning in Mackinac County.

Mackinac County 9-1-1 tells 9&10 News a St. Ignace officer stopped a driver near the Quality Inn around 9:30 a.m.

They say a passenger inside the car fought the officer.

Four people in total were later arrested.

Mackinaw City Police, the Mackinac County Sheriff’s Office and the Michigan State Police assisted at the scene.