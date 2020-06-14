Constructions Starts Monday on Mackinac Island’s M-185

Road working starts Monday on Mackinac Island.

Over the last few years, high water levels and waves have worn down the M-185 Highway that circles the island.

MDOT says during the fall and winter, storms caused even more damage.

This led to part of the road being washed away.

About half of the 8.2 mile-long highway is currently closed off.

$1.4 million worth of emergency repairs will be used to make a new gravel surface.

MDOT says this will be usable by both bikes and horses.

They also plan to pave over the gravel at some point in the future.

Construction on M-185 will start at the city limits and then move north as it progresses.