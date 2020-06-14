Ballot Group Files Lawsuit Claiming Quarantine Prevented Signature Collection; Judge Asks State to Find Solution

A Michigan ballot group says Stay-at-Home orders stopped them from getting petition signatures for their cause.

Sawari Media wants to put a proposal on to revive “good behavior credit” for prisoners on this November’s ballot.

They had 215,000 signatures by March before the start of the COVID-19 outbreak in Michigan.

They needed 340,000 by the end of May.

Sawari Media then filed a lawsuit against the state.

Now, a federal judge has given them a favorable decision.

U.S. District Judge Matthew Leitman is asking state election officials to come up with a solution.

He also referenced a similar decision that was ruled in Attorney Eric Esshaki’s favor.

Esshaki had filed a lawsuit saying the signature requirements during the pandemic prevented two judicial candidates from appearing on August ballots.

In that decision, the threshold for needed signatures was lowered and the deadline was extended.