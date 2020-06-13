UPDATE: State Police Find Wanted Man Near Evart

In this update, state police say they have captured a man wanted for assault with a dangerous weapon.

On Tuesday, we told you troopers were on the lookout for Charles Rogers.

MSP says he assaulted someone that evening in Wexford County and had been known to frequent Cadillac and Manton.

On Saturday, troopers say Rogers was located and arrested in the Evart area without incident.

They also say they are seeking charges for at least one person for harboring a fugitive.