Traverse City Beaches Back to Fully Body Contact After Boardman River Sewage Spill

After a sewage spill in the Boardman River earlier this week, a no body contact order was in place for many areas around the river.

But as of Saturday morning, that order has been lifted for the beaches.

All beaches in Traverse City are back to full body contact.

The Grand Traverse County Health Department released their beach report saying all beaches were at Level 1 Water Quality Index, meaning the E. coli levels met the EGLE swimming standards for swimming.