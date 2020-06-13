Michigan: 180 New COVID-19 Cases, 22 deaths

Michigan health officials say almost 3,000 more people have recovered from the coronavirus since last week.

As of June 12, the number of people recovered is at 44,964.

On June 5, the state listed 42,041 as recovered.

For COIVD-19 cases, another 180 were confirmed on Saturday.

This brings the total confirmed in Michigan since the start of the pandemic to 59,801.

Also on Saturday, 22 more Michigan residents’ deaths were listed as caused by the virus.

The state’s deaths toll is now at 5,767.

For information on county-by-county case and more, go to Michigan.gov/coronavirus.