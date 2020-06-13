BACN Accepting Clothing Donations

With the coronavirus pandemic happening, different charitable organizations stopped taking in certain donations, like clothing.

That included the Benzie Are Christian Neighbors.

Now, they are able to accept clothing, with a few guidelines in place.

They will only be accepting clothing, footwear, accessories, towels, and bedding. They also ask to bring the donations in plastic grocery bags or trash bags.

BACN also asks that you clean and wash the items you bring to donate.

They are accepting clothing donations every Saturday (except July 4) from 9 am to 12 pm.