Woman Pleads No Contest to Embezzlement in Emmet County

We have an update on a woman accused of stealing more than $100,000 from her workplace in Emmet County.

Rebecca Lambeth pleaded no contest to embezzlement.

She used to work for Farm Bureau Insurance in Petoskey.

A tip led to a 15-month long investigation by police.

They say Lambeth ended up stealing more than $115,000 from customers and unknowing victims.

The plea means she does not admit guilt but accepts the punishment.