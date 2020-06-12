Traverse City’s State Theatre, Bijou by the Bay Will Not Reopen Yet

The curtain will remain closed at the iconic State Theatre, at least for now.

The Traverse City landmark says they do not have the funds to open their doors and do it safely.

Their glowing Front Street marquis has been dark since March and with no new blockbusters premiering, cash flow is low.

“At this time, we don’t have the financials to really get our doors up and running and fully operational,” said creative director Meg Weichman. “At the reduced capacity and no big movies drawing people in, it doesn’t make a lot of sense.”

Bijou by the Bay will also be closed, and Weichman notes it may stay closed longer than the State because the space is markedly smaller.

The State Theatre is the latest downtown anchor to announce major changes. This month, Little Bohemia on West Front Street said they’d be closing their doors for good.

But Harry Burkholder from the Downtown Development Authority is hopeful TC will bounce back.

“We have a very active downtown, and I’m sure those spaces will be filled very soon, and we hope the State Theatre is up soon and allowed to be open at full capacity,” said Burkholder.

The theater has been open more than a century, and has survived two fires and even the 1918 pandemic.

“This theater has been through a lot in more than 100 years so I’ve got to think we can make it through this,” said Weichman.

The theatre hopes to host some pop-up events, and a major blockbuster is being released in July, but it’s unclear if that will ultimately be rescheduled.

The State Theatre is hosting a crowdfunding campaign to help them open their doors back up.

You can also donate to them here:

https://www.stateandbijou.org/support/donate