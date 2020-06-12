TADL Phase into Reopening, Offering Curbside Pickup

Libraries across northern Michigan like the Traverse Area District Library are beginning to reopen and offer services like curbside pickup.

“People are so happy; they’re calling us and they’re just really missing us,” says Michele Howard, director of TADL.

Return and checkout reimagined, Howard says she’s excited to be back serving the community:

“I’ve had a number of patrons tell me that how much they miss us, and I think it’s because it’s more than just books.”

The library is currently testing a curbside pickup program and already have three-thousand books on hold.

Howard says, “To pick up their books and just have access to that it’s been a really hard few months for a lot of people and books are essential for mental health and happiness.”

Fife Lake Public Library director Julie Kinter says they’re also offering curbside pickup and help with another popular request.

“A lot of scanning documents, especially for the unemployment stuff, a lot of people have documents that the unemployment office needed to be scanned,” says Kinter.

Both Howard and Kinter say being closed allowed them to realize that a library is more than just a building with books.

“We have a number of people who come in and out of housing that come into our library every day for a bathroom and a place to sit and read and stay warm or stay cool in the summer,” says Howard.

“We’re just such a place of connectivity to the world, to connect through Wi-Fi, digitalization, information, people,” says Kinter.

And they’re happy to re-engage another important piece of their communities:

Howard says, “A community space, it’s a place that everyone can come, and you don’t have to buy anything or believe in anything.”