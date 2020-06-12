Suttons Bay Man Charged with Possession of Explosive Substance, Assault

A Suttons Bay man could spend more than a decade in prison after police say he assaulted someone during a rally.

The Grand Traverse County Prosecutor’s Office says Aari Rebane threw a rock at truck Saturday afternoon.

They say the truck was flying a Trump flag and drove past a peaceful rally on Grandview Parkway.

When the truck stopped and the passenger got out they say Reban assaulted the man and ran.

After he was arrested officers say they found multiple items in his back pack.

They found rocks wrapped in cloth, a bottle of isopropyl alcohol and a crowbar.

Rebane is charged with possession of an explosive substance, carrying a dangerous weapon, and assault.