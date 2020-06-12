Several States See Coronavirus Spike, CDC Says Masks Still Necessary

While state reopenings and large gatherings could make it seem as though the coronavirus is weakening, the numbers nationwide are telling a different story.

With increased activity across the U.S., the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention has now increased the number of expected coronavirus deaths to 170,000 by October.

In Arizona, nearly 80% of the state’s ICU beds are now in use.

Arizona is just one of a dozen states seeing a large spike in cases.

In some of the first states to reopen, the curve is not flattening. Florida is still posting more than 1,000 new cases a day.

“I think that a critical shortage of ICU beds is absolutely a frightening scenario. That’s the whole reason we were emphasizing flattening the curve,” says Dr. Jay Varkey, an infectious diseases physician.

The CDC still says social distancing and wearing a mask is the best way to stop the spread.

Researchers in Texas and California looked at infection rates in Italy and New York before and after face masks became mandatory. Both places saw a slower spread of the virus once those measures were in place.