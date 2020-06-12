Paws for Health: Separation Anxiety & Our Pets Once We Return to Work

Over the last several weeks, working from home has become a new way of life for a large majority of us. That means we’re spending much more time than usual with our cats and dogs. Once we start to transition back to a more balanced work routine, that could create some tension with our pets.

Dr. Jen Klabunde with Northwood Animal Hospital in Grand Traverse County says separation anxiety is real for both animals and the people who care for them. We have been on a set schedule with our animals if we’re working from home and to suddenly change back over to life before the pandemic, can cause emotional concerns.

Dr. Klabunde says it’s best to take baby steps toward getting back into a work-life away from home before it actually happens. She suggests for pet owners to leave the home for an hour to two hours a day the week or two before they plan on going back to work. This way it will help the animal gradually adapt to the changes. Also, try changing up the dog or cat’s feeding schedule little by little, so they don’t suddenly stop eating on a set schedule once you are back at work.

On the same note, Dr. Klabunde says humans can experience the separation anxiety of suddenly being away from their pets when they return to a work schedule in the office. She says it’s best to take it slow from both ends and prepare ahead of time, so it’s not an instant change which can lead to an emotional situation.

Lastly, Dr. Klabunde recommends natural plug-ins for animals that release calm pheromones to relax our animals if need be. Depending on that dog or cat, sometimes these calming mechanisms can help them feel a little more at ease at home.

