Mission Point Offers a ‘Daycation’ Package Filled with Summer Fun

Mackinac Island’s Mission Point is offering a ‘Daycation‘ experience this summer starting June 25. It features all of the wonderful amenities for a day on Mackinac Island. The package includes one Shepler’s ferry ticket, one half-day Mission Point bike rental, one round of putt-putt at The Greens of Mackinac, and one $25 food & beverage voucher to enjoy dine-in or carry-out at any Mission Point restaurant.

The tickets are $80 per adult (ages 13 & up), and $50 per child (ages 5 – 12), and must be purchased 48-hours in advance.

