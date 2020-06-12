Michigan Reports 125 New COVID-19 Cases, 8 Deaths

Michigan is reporting 125 new cases of the coronavirus and 8 additional COVID-19 deaths.

Michigan now has 59,621 total confirmed coronavirus cases and 5,745 COVID-19 deaths.

The state updates these numbers every day at 3 p.m.

The state is now providing weekly updates on the number of people who have recovered from COVID-19. These numbers will be updated every Saturday.

As of June 5, 42,041 are being reported as recovered in Michigan.

The state defines ‘recovered’ as the number of persons with a confirmed COVID-19 diagnosis who are alive 30 days post-onset (or referral date if onset is not available).

On Wednesday, the Upper Peninsula and parts of northern Michigan started phase five which eased restrictions on businesses and communities.

Phase 5 puts the areas in a low-risk phase. The next and final phase would have them in post-pandemic.

If you have questions about COVID-19, you can ask the governor. 9&10 News is partnering with other Northern Michigan stations to bring you a Coronavirus Crisis Town Hall with Gov. Whitmer.

It will air on local 32 on June 18 from 7 to 8 p.m.

We’ll also be live streaming it on our website’s Watch Now page, our Facebook page, and on the 9&10 News Plus channel on the free SBTV app.

You can email your questions to news@9and10news.com for a chance to have the governor answer them live on air.

