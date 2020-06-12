Mackinac State Historic Parks Begin Phased Openings

Mackinac State Historic Parks began a phased opening of its sites Friday.

On Friday morning, guests were welcomed to Colonial Michilimackinac in Mackinaw City, the first site to open.

Typically, the site opens in early May, but due to the coronavirus pandemic, some precautions are being taken.

Masks are required indoors as well as outdoors, if social distancing cannot be followed.

Regular hand washing is also encouraged.

Even with the necessary changes the Director of Mackinac State Historic Parks is excited to be back open.

“To be able to get open is exciting for us, it’s what we do,” Director of Mackinac State Historic Parks Phil Porter said. “We present the rich history of the straits of Mackinac and this site to the public and to be able to do that is just great. It’s great to be open.”

Next to open is the Old Mackinac Point Lighthouse on Saturday and the Historic Mill Creek Discovery Park on Monday.