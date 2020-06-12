Lawmakers Move Closer to Police Reform Policies

In the wake of the killing of George Floyd, police departments across the nation have come under renewed scrutiny.

Now President Trump is inching closer to signing an executive order to address police reform.

One of the biggest points of debate has been using chokeholds.

Minnesota’s governor is calling the state legislature in for a special session Friday to consider a statewide ban on the practice.

Prohibiting chokeholds is part of the sweeping police reform legislation introduced by congressional Democrats. Republicans are also working on their own police proposals and the president says he is very close to signing an executive order.

“We’re working finalize an executive order that will encourage police departments nationwide to meet the most current, professional standards for the use of force, including tactics for de-escalation,” the president said.

The Republican-led Senate Armed Services Committee voted Wednesday behind closed doors to remove the names of confederate generals from places like military bases, aircraft, and ships.

The president says he vows to fight the action.