Lake Manuka Residents Struggle to Keep Water from Flooding

John Hypio has lived near Lake Manuka for over 10 years, but over the last three years the lake has become more of a foe than friend.

John says, “One minute you think okay this is fine. The next minute it’s like overwhelming and it’s just getting worse.”

The flooding got so bad John had to bury his basement.

“After three years of living with this we decided to take the sump pumps up and fill the basement in with dirt,” John said.

Down the street from John, Wayne Carpenter has to put on waders just to be able to walk out his front door.

Wayne says, “I was able to maintain it for a while with the pumps in the crawl space but it was basically recycling water.”

Now Wayne and his wife have been forced out of the house they’ve live in for 20 years, and the water keeps rising.

“I was up here two weeks ago moving stuff out of the house and the water table has come up about another 4 inches from there.”

Houses aren’t the only thing to see damages. On Manuka Trail the water covers the road, wading all the way passed the ankles.

John says, “So then you adapt to do it. By building roads to get over it, now people are losing their houses and it’s kind of sad.”

But for now Lake Manuka residents are just trying their best to stay above water.

“Well you can only fight water so long, and she’s going to win,” said John.