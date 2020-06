Kewadin Casinos Reopen Gaming Operations, Hotels

Kewadin casinos open their gaming operations on Friday.

That’s for Sault Sainte Marie, Saint Ignace, Hessel, Christmas and Manistique.

Hotels will be open but table games, bingo, keno poker and entertainment are put on hold for now.

The casino floor has been rearranged for social distancing and they ask all visitors to wear a mask.