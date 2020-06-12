Grocery Stores Prepare for Bottle Returns Monday

Grocery stores are preparing for bottle returns to resume on Monday.

Northland Foods in Kingsley will be allowing two people in their bottle return area at a time.

Steve Bart, director of the store, says they will have dedicated staff assigned to the bottle return area to ensure everything runs smoothly.

He says he expects a big turnout, but will only accept $25.00 per person.

“I expect we’re going to have people in line waiting to get in right away first thing.,” says Bart. “I think there could be people that are going to come back every single day, 25 bucks every day.”

Bart recommends people wear masks and social distance. He also asks people to be patient when waiting in line.