Great Lakes Pirate Festival Coming to Mackinaw City

On June 20, The Star Line Mackinac Island Hydro-Jet® Ferry is hosting their first Great Lakes Pirate Festival from 11 AM. to 5 PM. at their Mackinaw City boat dock (801 S. Huron St., Mackinaw City, MI). Festivities include a pirate party on the Mackinaw City Dock, live DJ, pirate music, pirate trivia, family-friendly photo opportunities, food and drinks, and two competitions: Talk Like a Pirate and Dress Like a Pirate.

They are making the week leading up to the main event filled with virtual activities for the kids – and will be featuring award-winning authors virtually reading their own pirate-themed books.

On June 19, the Good Fortune will kick off the summer with five trips to and from Mackinac Island for visitors, and June 20th marks the first-ever Great Lakes Pirate Festival.

All Star Line Mackinac Island Hydro-Jet® Ferry boats are sanitized with the Silver Bullet Tri-Jet ULV Non-Thermal fogging system and common areas on the boats are also wiped down and sanitized. Passengers are asked to wear masks and to “social distance” during the festival and on all the boats. Pirate cruises on the Good Fortune ship will be limited to 80 people, while trips to and from Mackinac Island will be limited to 100 people.

