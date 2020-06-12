Grand Traverse Co. Officials Release Updated Advisories for River, Beaches

BEACH ADVISORY UPDATE 2

We’ve received updated advisories for several beaches in the northwestern Lower Peninsula.

We told you earlier this week about the second sewage spill in Traverse City’s portion of the Boardman River in just two weeks.

On Friday, we learned only partial body contact is allowed in the river, Sunset Park, Bryant Park and Sayler Park Beaches.

Full body contact is allowed at Clinch Park and senior center beaches.

Thursday’s no contact advisories have also three Leelanau County beaches have been lifted.

Full body contact is now allowed at Northport Marina, South Bar Lake and Suttons Bay Marina.