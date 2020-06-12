Gov. Whitmer Adds Civil Rights Positions to Law Enforcement Commission

On Friday, Governor Whitmer signed an executive order that added four seats to The Michigan Commission on Law Enforcement Standards.

The death of George Floyd has sparked legislative efforts targeting police violence.

The order adds the Director of the Michigan Department of Civil Rights.

Governor Whitmer will appoint three community members to the remaining seats.

Under the order, the three appointed members can not be a affiliated with a law enforcement agency or a training academy.

The order hopes to bring more community voices to the table as the commission considers reforms for the state.

“While there is more to do, this is a pivotal time. I look forward to working with law enforcement, the community and with everyone else who wants to build a more just, equitable state for all Michiganders,” said Governor Whitmer.

Governor Whitmer also voiced her support for Michigan State Police training on bias and deescalation techniques.

To read the executive order in full, click here.