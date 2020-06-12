George Floyd Protests: President Trump Takes Aim at Seattle Leadership

President Trump is telling Seattle City leadership to take back their city—or he will—as protesters continue to gather in increasing numbers at a Seattle police precinct.

The area around the third precinct building in the city’s Capitol Hill District has been occupied by protesters who are angry over the death of George Floyd.

The president took to Twitter, calling the protesters domestic terrorists and saying, “Take back your city NOW. If you don’t do it, I will. This is not a game. These ugly Anarchists must be stooped IMMEDIATELY. MOVE FAST!”

He later deleted the tweet, as you can see by clicking on Mayor Jenny Durkan’s response below.

Make us all safe. Go back to your bunker. #BlackLivesMatter https://t.co/H3TXduhlY4 — Mayor Jenny Durkan (@MayorJenny) June 11, 2020

Seattle Police Chief Carmen Best openly criticized city leaders in a video addressed to members of the department.

She said, “Ultimately, the city had other plans for the building and relented to severe public pressure. I’m angry about how this all came about.”

But Seattle’s mayor insists that bringing outside help into the city would only make matters more dangerous, as protesters have remained peaceful.

“We do not need anyone, including the President, to try to sow further divide further distrust and misinformation. The threat to invade Seattle, to divide and incite violence in our city, is not only unwelcome, it would be illegal,” Durkan said.

Durkan says using force against protesters is counterintuitive because it is exactly the reason they are protesting.