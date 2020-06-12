DNR Offers Reward for Poached Bear Case in Oceana County

A reward is on the line to help catch whoever illegally shot and killed a bear in Oceana County.

The Michigan DNR says they found a bear Thursday morning in Branch Township’s Ruby Creek. The female bear was struggling to get out of the water. Her three cubs were found in a nearby tree.

After an exam, the bear was euthanized.

The DNR estimates the bear was shot on either Tuesday or Wednesday.

If you know anything about this, please call or text the “Report all Poaching” hotline at 800-292-7800.