COVID-19 Patient Receives Double-Lung Transplant

A young woman in Chicago whose lungs were destroyed by the coronavirus is the first COVID-19 patient to receive a double-lung transplant.

Doctors at Northwestern Memorial Hospital in Chicago performed the 10-hour surgery last week.

The woman, who is in her 20s, had no serious underlying medical conditions and is recovering well, but she has a long way to go. She is on a ventilator because the illness left her chest muscles too weak for breathing.

Researchers are looking into the long-term effects coronavirus may have on the lungs. But at this point, they say it is hard to determine the full extent of the possible residual effects.