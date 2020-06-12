Controversial Monuments Become Focus for Protesters Around the World

Chris Clor,

Controverial Monuments

Controversial monuments have become a focus for protesters as demonstrations continue across the world in response to the death of George Floyd.

This is ahead of expected rival protests by anti-racism and far right protesters.

Police worry far right groups plan to seek confrontations while protecting the monuments.

Earlier this week in the UK protesters pulled down a statue of slave trader Edward Colston and dumped it in the harbor.

