Cherry Bowl Drive-In Opens for Summer Season

A Northern Michigan favorite is back for the season! The Cherry Bowl Drive-In opens Friday night.

Usually, the classic drive-in is up by mid-May but the pandemic has cost them four weeks of business. They say they’re revved up for their big opening weekend.

They’ll be open at 50% capacity and there will be more safety measures in place.

They posted the following message on Facebook.

“Only one vehicle between speaker poles to comply with 6 foot spacing between members of the same household.

Setting up lawn chairs only in front of your vehicle will be allowed. Sitting on your tailgate or in back of pickup bed will also be allowed.

Hatches must be tied down to your vehicle level.

Face masks must be worn to enter concession or bathrooms.

We ask only one family member per vehicle to enter the concession.

Entrance for the concession will be near the projection booth. Look for the entrance staging line showing 6 foot spacing.

Once inside the concession please use marked 6 foot spacing.

Face masks must be worn for bathrooms. Locate staging lines for girls and boys bathrooms, along with staging line for port a potty’s, that show six foot spacing.

The playground and putt putt golf course are closed. Grassy areas around the perimeter are also closed. Stay with your vehicle.”

Friday, they will be showing Rango and Grease. There are not really new releases coming this summer, so they’ll be relying on old favorites this season.

“As far as movie lineup goes, we are very limited because of the distributors pulling their movies from the summer release schedule,” said owner Laura Clark.

The tickets will be sold on a first come first serve basis

The box office opens at 7:30.