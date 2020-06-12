Better Business Bureau: Identifying and Preventing Charity Scams

From ‘Go Fund Me’ fundraising to nonprofit programs, there are plenty of choices to give to those in need. But before you send out your virtual donations – you may need to doublecheck – where and who – the money is really going to. We chat with Troy Baker from the Traverse City Better Business Bureau about how scammers are taking advantage of these tragic situations.

“We all want to make sure the money we give goes to the people we want,” Baker explains, “so, doing your homework really is the first key to making sure you give wisely”.

Before entering your credit card info and hitting the ‘donate’ button, research the charity you wish to give to and ask yourself – “why do I want to donate to this particular charity?”. “Is it to an individual family like the Floyd family maybe, do you want to give to an organization that works towards a specific goal? So figuring out what it is you want to support is that first step”.

Once you find something that fits your gift-giving criteria, be sure to look into the actual organization or person that is leading the fundraiser.

“If it’s a nonprofit, make sure they are a registered nonprofit with the IRS. Look up their websites, talk to others who donated to the cause”. Baker also said to be very cautious of online campaigns like ‘Go Fund Me’.

“There are some amazing groups of people raising money for great causes. But before you give, make sure that the person running that account is connected to that cause. So doing some research on who is running that funding request, and making sure that they have the ability to get the money where it tends to go and where it needs to go is crucial”.

With so many people willing to give – there is also a great number of people who want to take – with good or bad intentions. Baker mentioned that ‘The Better Business Bureau’ has an excellent online resource that helps separate the legit nonprofits, people, and organizations from the scams. At Give.org you can find a list of BBB approved, accredited, and researched charities.

For more information about The Better Business Bureau and its initiatives, click here.