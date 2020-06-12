Beaver Island Municipal Marina Shuts Down Electricity to Docks Due to Water Levels

High water levels are creating more problems for yet another northern Michigan marina.

The Beaver Island Municipal Marina has to shut down electricity to its north and south docks due to the water levels.

Right now, the electrical lines are too close to the waterline.

Boats are still able to dock but will have to supply their own power.

Some worry this could have an effect on tourism for Beaver Island but the township says that alternate plans are already being laid out.

“We’re really trying to develop a plan for each of the locations and line up funding to be able to make the necessary improvements. Our goal is to resolve it as quickly as we can,” said Kathleen McNamara, the Township Supervisor of St. James Township.

They hope to have power restored to the docks before the end of the season.