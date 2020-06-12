Alzheimer’s Association Hosting Second Virtual Super Saturday Series

he Michigan Chapter of the Alzheimer’s Association is helping families cope through the pandemic with their virtual educational programs. It is called the Dementia Super Saturday Series, and it was designed for family caregivers and those who want to learn about dementia.

Their second virtual event will take place Saturday, June 13 from 10 am to 1:30 pm.

Here’s their schedule:

10 – 11 am: Healthy Living for Your Brain and Body – “For centuries, we’ve known that the health of the brain and the body are connected. But now, science is able to provide insights into how to make lifestyle choices that may help you keep your brain and body healthy as you age. Join us to learn about research in the areas of diet and nutrition, exercise, cognitive activity, and social engagement, and use hands-on tools to help you incorporate these recommendations into a plan for healthy aging.”

11 am – 12 pm: Dementia Conversations – “When someone is showing signs of dementia, it’s time to talk. Often, conversations with family about changing behaviors can be challenging and uncomfortable. This program provides tips for breaking the ice with your family so you can address some of the most common issues that are difficult to discuss: going to the doctor for a diagnosis or medical treatment, deciding when to stop driving, and making legal and financial plans for future care.”

12:30 pm – 1:30 pm: COVID-19 & Caregiving – “The COVID-19 coronavirus has introduced additional considerations and challenges for those living with dementia and those providing care for loved ones with dementia. Families, care partners, and caregivers must now provide routine, daily care, and adapt to the changes associated with COVID-19. This program focuses on caring for a loved one with dementia during the COVID-19 pandemic. Topics in the program include considerations for the effects of COVID-19 coronavirus on dementia, caregiving tips, home activities, additional tips for providing care in care facilities, working with in-home care providers during this time, and identifying caregiver stress. Join us to learn COVID-19-specific resources available through the Alzheimer’s Association.”

You can register for these events here, or call the Alzheimer’s Association 24/7 Helpline at 800-272-3900.

For more info about the Alzheimer’s Association and their Super Saturday Series – click here