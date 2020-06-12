2020 TEDx Traverse City Held Virtually

Each year inspiring and innovative minds congregate to TEDx Traverse City. Here they have conversations that spark interest in the community. This year’s 2020 TEDx Traverse City will be held virtually on Wednesday, June 17.

For those who may not be familiar with the TED organization, they have been hosting a very large event since the early ’80’s— recruiting speakers like Warren Buffet and Bill Gates. Years ago, they designed TEDx licenses where communities could apply for a license to host their own event.

TEDx Traverse City is working closely with Mane Content to offer live streaming during the event held at the Milliken Auditorium. The theme “Rethinking Health” is very timely considering the current climate of our country.

Sara Harding the Curator and Lead organizer says, “we will have eight speakers and some speakers or physicians from Lansing. We have a wide variety of wonderful topics around our theme of rethinking health, and they’ll be able to easily access the live stream.”

Tickets are still available for $39. 50% of the admission is donated to Munson Healthcare.

If you would like more information or would like to register for the event, click here.