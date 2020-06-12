19 States See Uptick in Daily Coronavirus Cases

At least 19 states nationwide have seen an uptick in daily coronavirus cases over the past two weeks.

In total, there are more than 2 million cases in the U.S. with nearly 114,000 deaths.

More than half a million people have recovered from the virus so far.

South Carolina and Florida recently saw their highest daily cases total.

Aizona’s average daily cases have nearly tripled over the last two weeks.

Texas saw its four highest days of hospitalizations.

Experts say the spike is from easing restrictions and sudden outbreaks in communities that were not previously impacted.

While governors admit the rate of infections is going the wrong way they say another stay-at-home order is not under discussion.