What’s Happening in Northern Michigan: Tall Ship Company, Chateau Chantal Wine Dinners, Small Town Stay-cation Ideas

With restrictions surrounding COVID-19 starting to loosen up, we have some fun and exciting events coming up that will help you kick off summer.

Courtney Sheffer with the West Michigan Tourist Association brings us the details on What’s Happening in Northern Michigan.

Traverse Tall Ship Company:

The Traverse Tall Ship Company is now offering sails on Grand Traverse Bay aboard the Tall Ship Manitou, and the Sailing Yacht Scout. These are immersive experiences, where you’ll be able to explore the ship, help the crew raise sail, and take a turn at the wheel. They offer day sails and sunset cruises, plus special options like wine tasting and Moomer’s Ice Cream Sails. Along with other safety measures, they’ve reduced capacity on their ships, so you’ll want to make sure to book your space ahead of time.

Chateau Chantal Wine Dinners:

Wine Dinners are back at Chateau Chantal in Traverse City, and are now being served al fresco! Join them for a delicious 5 course wine dinner, prepared in-house by their talented chef. You’ll be seated outdoors on their beautiful west patio for dinner, featuring picturesque views of the vineyard, back dropped by the crystal blue water of West Grand Traverse Bay. Wine Dinners are offered Wednesdays and Saturdays during June, with plans for more availability as summer goes on. Chateau Chantal will be following enhanced safety protocols during the wine dinners for the safety of their guests and servers.

Small Town Stay-cation Ideas:

If you’re thinking of staying closer to home for your summer vacation this year, we’ve put together a “Small Town Stay-cation Ideas” guide for West Michigan. It showcases 40 small towns throughout the area, with ideas of places to stay, things to do, and where to eat & drink. Check it out for ideas of where to get off the beaten path, and discover some of West Michigan’s best hidden gems this year.