Wellness for the Family: Making the Most of Your Freezer

Registered Dietitian, Grace Doracha brings us another round of healthy tips and tricks in this edition of ‘Wellness for the Family’. She shows us how to make the most out of our freezer with healthy food staples and storage techniques.

“First of all, the freezer is our friend,” says Grace, “it can help you meal plan, and make your life easier”.

You want to make sure it is well-stocked at all times with basic freezer staples such as frozen fruit, vegetables, and meats. These can be combined to make a last-minute meal that hits up many of the basic food groups.

When it comes to maintaining the foods in the freezer, “don’t forget about the items and use the F.I.F.O. method. First in, first out”.

You can also use the freezer to preserve fresh foods like ripened fruits and veggies you are not ready to eat yet. You can save a ripe banana and use it for a smoothie, banana bread, or even ice cream.

Icecube trays are a great way to store foods, “…you can combine berries, some mint, and coconut water, and freeze them overnight in the trays to add some flavor to your beverages”.

Another use is to pour veggie or meat stocks into the trays to use in chili, casseroles, soups, or gravy. “One of my favorite things to do save my extra coffee – and then you can use these ice cubes to make a nondiluted iced coffee”.

