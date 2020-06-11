Storm Knocks Out Power For Thousands; Many Still in the Dark

Wednesday’s storm knocked out power for thousands, and many are still in the dark.

Mecosta County has by the far the most amount of people without power in our area right now with almost 2,000 homes and businesses without it.

There are over 1,300 outages are in Wexford County.

While Cheboygan County is starting to turn on the lights, they still have a little more than 1,000 without power.

In Manistee County, 883 buildings are without power.

Click here for more information on power outages in your area.