Unemployment Crisis Continues Across the Country; Claims Sees Steady Decline

The unemployment crisis continues here in Michigan and across the country but it’s not as extreme as a few months ago.

Last week, more than 28,000 people from Michigan filed for unemployment benefits for the first time.

That’s about 11,000 fewer claims than the previous week.

It continues a steady decline since hundreds of thousands filed each week in March and April.

Nationwide, another 1.5 million Americans filed new claims.

The tenth straight week of declining claims.

More than 44 million Americans have filed for jobless benefits since March 15.