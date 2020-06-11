Trump Administration Proposes Asylum Claim Changes

A sweeping immigration rule proposed by the Trump administration would change the way migrants claim asylum.

The proposed regulation would place migrants who passed through another country before reaching the U.S. under greater scrutiny if they did not seek refuge there.

It would also make it more difficult for anyone who lived in the U.S. unlawfully for more than a year before filing for asylum.

The proposed rule would also red flag applicants who failed to file taxes or were convicted of a crime.

Many aspects of the measure have been in the works for years.

Critics say it would make it easier to deny asylum quickly without thoroughly examining each individual claim.