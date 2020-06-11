Tip of the Mitt Tattoo Welcomes Back Clients

As of June 10, the Upper Peninsula and most of northern Michigan moved into Phase 5 of the MI Safe Start Plan.

The move to Phase 5 allowed for hair salons, fitness centers and tattoo parlors to reopen.

Tip of the Mitt Tattoo in Petoskey reopened its doors while taking certain precautions due to the coronavirus pandemic.

The parlor is asking people to wear a mask and sanitize their hands before entering the building.

Tip of the Mitt is ecstatic to be able to see clients again, but understands the importance of staying safe.

“We just take extra steps,” Tip of the Mitt artist Joshua Sigsby said. “. Anything I touch that isn’t wrapped or cleaned, new set of gloves every time. Re-clean, re wrap, it’s just a little extra precaution. I’m booked right now for the next week, day in, day out.”

The parlor says its first priority is taking care of anybody whose appointment fell on a day when they were shut down.