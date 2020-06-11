Teen Killed in Alpena Rollover Crash Identified

Meredith St. Henry,

We now have an update on the deadly car crash that happened in Alpena on Tuesday.

The driver has been identified as 16-year-old Caliber Kowalski.

Officials pronounced him dead at the scene.

Kowalski was driving Westbound on Taylor Hawks Road.

He lost control of the vehicle in a series of small hills.

The car overturned multiple times.

Officials say speed is believed to be a factor.

The crash is still under investigation.

Anyone who may have witnessed the crash is asked to call Michigan State Police at (989) 354-4101.

gofundme was made to help pay for funeral expenses.

