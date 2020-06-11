Teen Killed in Alpena Rollover Crash Identified
We now have an update on the deadly car crash that happened in Alpena on Tuesday.
The driver has been identified as 16-year-old Caliber Kowalski.
Officials pronounced him dead at the scene.
Kowalski was driving Westbound on Taylor Hawks Road.
He lost control of the vehicle in a series of small hills.
The car overturned multiple times.
Officials say speed is believed to be a factor.
The crash is still under investigation.
Anyone who may have witnessed the crash is asked to call Michigan State Police at (989) 354-4101.
A gofundme was made to help pay for funeral expenses.