Sault Ste Marie Dad and Daughter Find ‘Hidden Treasure’ in their House

We have all heard the stories about people tearing up floors, and walls – and then finding some sort of ‘hidden treasure’. Items may range from a Star Wars R2-D2 trading card from the 1970s to love letters between a husband and wife from World War II.

A father and his daughter from Sault Ste Marie recently did some remodeling to their home, and while peeling off their old flooring – they found a historical surprise of their own.

Jason and Kaylie Moran discovered a treasure-trove of well-preserved newspapers that have been under their feet this whole time. Most of the papers were published in 1969 from The Detroit Free Press.

“It so happens that me and the daughter got bored and started ripping things out. We lifted up the wood and it was folded together and stacked on top of each other in a nice pattern then the crappy flooring was coming off in big sheets. So it was not old and weathered. When it came up, everything stayed down. We started to stumble upon a nice piece of paper” Jason said excitedly, “In the middle of the floor was the I-500…we thought, cool…look at that!

They have spent countless hours shuffling through and reading the articles and advertisements.

“And we just went to town and started reading with so much history! This is the one that caught my eye because the I-500 is so big in Sault Ste Marie. And to have the first one and the first time trials…then having the one with the school being built. I was not expecting this. I was just expecting the wood flooring. I was just really excited that we got all of this”.

Kaylie is already a history buff heading into 8th grad, so she is enjoying a look into the past from almost five decades ago. At this time, Jason is unsure what the plans are to eventually do with the papers.