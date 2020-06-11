Regional Resiliency Fund Looking to Support More Local Businesses

A northern Michigan fund created to help small businesses during the coronavirus had more than 250 requests for grants.

Those requests totaled more than $1 million.

The Regional Resiliency Fund was started thanks to a $200,000 grant from the Consumers Energy Foundation.

Venture North is now working to determine who will receive grants and to grow the fund to help more businesses.

They say these grants are helping local businesses get through an extremely difficult time.

“We’re hoping this small amount of grant dollars helps them keep the doors open, helps them keep their staff in place and we also hope we can provide some additional technical assistance so they’re able to survive the winter,” said Venture North Executive Director Laura Galbraith

