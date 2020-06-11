Raw Sewage Released into Boardman River for the Second Time in Two Weeks

For the second time in two weeks, the Boardman River in Traverse City has flooded, dumping thousands of gallons of raw sewage into the river.

That has forced many beaches in the area to put up no body contact advisories just ahead of the weekend.

Clinch, Sunset, Bryant Park, and Traverse City Senior Center Beaches are warning people to not get into the water there.

The raw sewage is coming from the water treatment plant and flowing through the Boardman River into Downtown Traverse City.

The spill was caused by the sanitary sewer system becoming over flooded by the heavy rains and flash floods from Wednesday.

The health department is currently monitoring the spill to make the necessary repairs.

