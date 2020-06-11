Protesters Demand Removal of Confederate Statues, Fort Names

As the legislative fight continues for police reform, many protesters are calling for the removal of confederate statues around the U.S.

There have also been calls to rename several U.S. military bases that bear the name of confederate officers.

While many Democratic leaders have echoed the calls, the president tweeted, “My administration will not even consider the re-naming of these magnificent and fabled military installations.”

…history of Winning, Victory, and Freedom. The United States of America trained and deployed our HEROES on these Hallowed Grounds, and won two World Wars. Therefore, my Administration will not even consider the renaming of these Magnificent and Fabled Military Installations… — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) June 10, 2020

White House Press Secretary Kayleigh McEnany says changing the name would disrespect those who were stationed at those forts before.

“To suggest these forts were somehow inherently racist and their names need to be changed is a complete disrespect to the men and women who the last bit of American land they saw before they went overseas and lost their lives were these forts,” McEnany says.

Speaker of the House Nancy Pelosi made a statement Wednesday demanding the removal of any confederate statues in the capitol.