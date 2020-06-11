President Trump Expected to Discuss Justice System Disparities at Texas Event

President Trump is expected to discuss disparities in the justice system during a trip to Texas Thursday afternoon.

This comes as his administration is trying to navigate its response to the millions of protestors calling for equality.

House democrats announced their police reform proposal this week.

South Carolina Senator Tim Scott is expected to unveil a Republican proposal in the Senate on Friday.

The ongoing protests have reignited debate about whether 10 U.S. army bases named after confederate leaders should be renamed.

The president says he is opposed to renaming the bases even though his military leaders announced they are open to the issue.

“Today, we are working on approaching stakeholders and making sure that this is the appropriate balance that police can do their jobs and that there is needed reform in the aftermath of the killing of George Floyd,” said White house Press Secretary Kayleigh McEnany.

President Trump says he will hold his first post-coronavirus campaign rally next Friday, June 19.

That date, also known as Juneteenth, is the oldest nationally celebrated commemoration of the ending of slavery in the United States.