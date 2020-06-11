National Writers Series Virtual Summer Lineup

The National Writers Series in Traverse City is about to kick off their virtual summer lineup of authors. The year-round book festival normally brings in authors from across the country to speak at the City Opera House in downtown Traverse City. With the COVID-19 pandemic, all of the presentations have been turned into free virtual engagements.

Executive director for the National Writers Series, Anne Stanton says the virtual aspect through the online platform, Zoom has actually caused more of a connection with readers across the country, besides just bringing in nationally recognized authors.

The next Zoom presentation is set for Thursday, June 11th at 7 p.m. with award-winning journalist and author, Elaine Weiss. She’ll be speaking on her recent book The Woman’s Hour. To join the live event, click here.

People can register once online to listen live to any of the virtual presentations for free. To see the entire list of upcoming authors with the National Writers Series and how to register click here.