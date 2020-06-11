Munson Doctor Discusses Coronavirus Latest As Michigan Continues to Reopen

9&10 News sat down with Dr. Joe Santangelo this afternoon to discuss the latest on Michigan’s coronavirus response.

Dr. Santangelo is the interim chief safety and quality officer at Munson Healthcare Cadillac hospital.

He says Michigan’s coronavirus numbers continue to trend in a positive direction as the state continues to reopen.

Dr. Santangelo says it’s still important to do things like wearing a mask when out in public and practice social distancing.

“Right now if we have a very low level of disease activity, which is great, we want to keep it that way, and we keep it that way by not trying to create big events where we’re going to spread a lot of the virus and create a lof of patients who could then spread it much more widely,” said Dr. Santangelo.

Hospitals have also started to reopen to some labs and procedures.

Dr. Santangelo says to call ahead to see what steps might be different before you come in for your appointment.