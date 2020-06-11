MTM On The Road: Dockside Inn’s Opening Day

West Cadillac has come a long way in the past year.

After sitting empty for about five years, the former Marina Restaurant will now be home to Dockside Inn.

And its not the only business to undergo a transformation. The former Cadillac Sands Resort has been under new ownership by Mike Blackmer. It’s now called the Lake Cadillac Resort.

He has completely renovated both resorts—in addition to much more in the area.

Blackmer also re-did the Lake Cadillac Party Store and opened Ultimate Ice Cream within the same building.

Dockside Inn is opening its doors Thursday. Our On The Road crew, Gabriella and Stephanie, are there giving us a look inside and letting us know what we can expect to see on the menu.